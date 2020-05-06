A 29-year-old Westbrook woman reported missing Sunday has been located and is safe, police said.

Kyndra Hopkins was last seen leaving her job in South Portland about 7 a.m. Sunday.

Westbrook police asked for the public’s help locating her on Tuesday afternoon, and by Wednesday morning, she had been located and is safe, police said.

 

