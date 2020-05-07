I’m voting for Kalie Hess in November. Kalie is running for Maine State Senate to represent District 15, and she is actively showing us she is the right person for the job.
I’m impressed with Kalie’s visible efforts to represent Mainers’ needs right now. She has connected community members with local and federal resources, everything from checking the status of our stimulus checks to getting groceries to finding transportation. She has also worked to support local businesses during this time and connect workers who have been laid off with unemployment resources.
Kalie is representing District 15 even before her term begins, and she is showing us that she sees food, housing, jobs, and health care for Mainers as essential.
Our priorities are Kalie’s priorities. I’m voting for Kalie Hess in November, and you should too.
Caleb James
Augusta
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Maine Authors
OFF RADAR: New books by Maine naturalists
-
Letters to the Editor
Candidate Hess has her priorities straight
-
Bicentennial
On this date in Maine history: May 7, narrated by Suzanne Norgang
-
Letters to the Editor
Whatever it’s name, CMP project is bad
-
Columnists
Douglas Rooks: Centralized authority has its limits
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.