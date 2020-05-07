I’m voting for Kalie Hess in November. Kalie is running for Maine State Senate to represent District 15, and she is actively showing us she is the right person for the job.

I’m impressed with Kalie’s visible efforts to represent Mainers’ needs right now. She has connected community members with local and federal resources, everything from checking the status of our stimulus checks to getting groceries to finding transportation. She has also worked to support local businesses during this time and connect workers who have been laid off with unemployment resources.

Kalie is representing District 15 even before her term begins, and she is showing us that she sees food, housing, jobs, and health care for Mainers as essential.

Our priorities are Kalie’s priorities. I’m voting for Kalie Hess in November, and you should too.

 

Caleb James

Augusta

