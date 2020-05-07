The Maine Writers & Publishers Alliance announced finalists for the Maine Literary Awards on Thursday. This year, the awards will be live-streamed at 7 p.m. May 28 on Zoom.
The alliance received more than 150 books and 135 short works, said executive director Gibson Fay-LeBlanc.
The finalists are:
Book Award for Crime Fiction: Gerry Boyle, “Random Act”; Katherine Hall Page, “The Body in the Wake”; Joseph Souza, “Pray for the Girl”
Book Award for Fiction: John Bragg, “Exit 8”; Anne Elliott, “The Artstars”; Jason Brown, “A Faithful but Melancholy Account of Several Barbarities Lately Committed”
Book Award for Nonfiction: Cynthia Anderson, “Home Now”; Jane Brox, “Silence”; Mira Ptacin, “The In-Betweens”
Book Award for Memoir: Elissa Altman, “Motherland”; Jaed Coffin, “Roughhouse Friday”; Maureen Stanton, “Body Leaping Backward”
Book Award for Poetry: Kristen Case, “Principles of Economics”; Michelle Lewis, “Animul/Flame”; Dawn Potter, “Chestnut Ridge”
John N. Cole Award for Maine Nonfiction: Sandra Dinsmore, “More by Eye Than by Measure”; Russie Lane, “Snow Angels on the Moon”; Michael Norton, “Chasing Maine’s Second”
Book Award for Young People’s Literature: Katie Coppens, “The Acadia Files”; Fran Hodgkins, “Hex: The Apprentice”; Arisa White, “Biddy Mason Speaks Up”
Book Award for Children’s: Charlotte Agell, “Maybe Tomorrow?”; Ryan T. Higgins, “Bruce’s Big Storm”; Jean Flahive and Donald Soctomah, “The Canoe Maker”
Book Award for Speculative Fiction: No finalists.
Book Award for Excellence in Publishing: Scott T. Hanson, “Restoring Your Historic House” (Tilbury House); Kenji C. Liu, “Monsters I Have Been” (Alice James); Alan Silken and Cory Silken, “Setting Sail in America” (Seapoint Books)
Book Award for Anthology: Shannon Butler, “All Is Calm”; The Telling Room, “Speak Up”; Martha White, ed., E.B. White, “On Democracy”
Drama Award: Linda Britt, Suzanne d’Corsey and Justine Wiesinger
Short Works Competition in Fiction: Anne Elliott, Claire Guyton and Rebecca Turkewitz
Short Works Competition in Nonfiction: Gaye Brown and Jennifer Lunden
Short Works Competition in Poetry: Michelle Menting, Jefferson Navicky and Martin Steingesser
Youth Competition in Fiction: Catherine Morrissette
Youth Competition in Nonfiction: Israel Beaulieu, Gabby Bekoka and Pearl Benjamin
Youth Competition in Poetry: Myah Garrison, Sara Jawad and Lulu Rasor
To participate in the livestream, people must register in advance. For information, visit mainewriters.org.
