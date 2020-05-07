Maine Gov. Janet Mills is expected to make a “major announcement” at Thursday’s daily briefing on the state’s coronavirus response, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention.
The briefing, which also will feature Maine Department of Health and Human Services Commissioner Jeanne Lambrew and Maine CDC director Dr. Nirav Shah, will begin at noon.
The CDC press advisory gave no details on Mills’ announcement, although she did hint at Wednesday’s briefing that she is considering modifications to her plan to reopen parts of the state.
This story will be updated.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Local & State
Gov. Mills plans ‘major announcement’ at Thursday briefing
-
Business
New jobless claims surge by 16,000 last week as more Mainers become eligible for benefits
-
Business
33 million have sought U.S. unemployment aid since virus hit
-
Business
Idexx-made COVID-19 human test kits get green light from FDA
-
Nation & World
The Latest: Frontier Airlines abandons plan to sell $39 social distancing upgrade
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.