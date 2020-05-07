Grace Burleigh, who will turn 101 on June 11, was presented the Wayne Cane on May 1 by Select Board Chairman Don Welsh and Town Manager Aaron Chrostowsky, according to a news release from Holly Stevenson.
The cane honors Burleigh as the oldest Wayne citizen, and the cane will eventually be displayed along with a plaque at the Cary Memorial Library.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Community
Organic Farming Principles and Practices — Crop Production meeting set
-
Community
Grace Burleigh receives Wayne Cane
-
Obituaries
Obituary: Mark Allen Smith
-
Obituaries
Obituary: Raymond “Ray” Soucy
-
Obituaries
Obituary: Thomas Alan Dill