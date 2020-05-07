Grace Burleigh, who will turn 101 on June 11, was presented the Wayne Cane on May 1 by Select Board Chairman Don Welsh and Town Manager Aaron Chrostowsky, according to a news release from Holly Stevenson.

The cane honors Burleigh as the oldest Wayne citizen, and the cane will eventually be displayed along with a plaque at the Cary Memorial Library.

filed under:
wayne maine

Augusta and Waterville news

Get news and events from your towns in your inbox every Friday.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Related Stories
Latest Articles