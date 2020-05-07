Kennebec Valley Community Action Program in Skowhegan is offering Parent Enrichment Classes through KVCAP’s Family Enrichment Council of Somerset County, according to a news release from Anne Osolinski, LSW, community educator, KVCAP.

All classes are free and registration is required. All classes will be held via Zoom through the end of June. Even though several classes have started, parents can still attend.

• The Nurturing Fathers Program, presented by Osoloinski and Jon Heath, is set for 3-5 p.m. Tuesdays, May 12 through June 9, and again on Tuesdays, June 16 through Sept. 8, via Zoom.

A 13-session program that is two hours and is tailored to meet the needs and learning styles of any male parenting a child. The class focuses on and explains: the roots of fathering, nurturing children and self, positive discipline methods, managing anger and resolving conflict, teamwork with partner, balancing work and fathering and more.

The program started May 5.

• The First Five Years, presented by Anne Osolinski, LSW, is scheduled from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesdays, June 9, 16, 23, and 30, via Zoom.

In this series of four classes parents can learn discipline methods that work, how to prevent tantrums, establishing routines to make life easier, and more. This class is designed for parents of children from birth to age 5.

• Nurturing Parent — Families in Substance Abuse, presented by Osolinski and Sharon Stover, will take place from noon to 2 p.m. Tuesdays: May 12 through July 28, via Zoom.

The innovative training program explores the effects of substance abuse on themselves and their families as they begin to develop self-awareness. Parents can learn nurturing skills using a variety of techniques and activities that accommodate different learning styles.

This program is designed to be implemented in a 12-week program, with each session being 2½ hours. This program started April 4.

• Active Parenting Now, presented by byOsolinski, is set for 9-11 a.m. Mondays, May 11 through June 29, via Zoom.

This six-session video and discussion program is for parents and care providers of children ages 5 to 12. It is designed to help raise responsible children by using effective discipline techniques and encouragement skills. This program started May 4.

• Community Nurturing Parenting presented by by Osolinski, is scheduled from noon to 1:30 p.m. Thursdays, May 7 through June, via Zoom.

This is a 10-session program tailored to meet the needs and learning styles of anyone parenting a child. The classes focus on various topics such as stages of growth for infants/toddlers, brain development in children and teens, communication, dealing with stress and more. This program started April 23.

• Cooperative Parenting & Divorce is set for 3-4:30 p.m. Thursdays, May 7-28, via Zoom.

This eight-session program, video-based program gives divorcing or separating parents the power to make positive changes that shield their children from parental conflict, and guides them into establishing a long-term relationship of healthy communication with the child’s other parents. This program started April 23.

• Nurturing Parent of Teens, presented by Osolinski, is set for 5:30-7 p.m. Mondays, May 18, June 1,8, 15, 22 and 29, via Zoom.

Parents and teens are often at odds, but it doesn’t have to be this way. When parents and teens learn together, they find common ground for conversation and problem solving. This program provides a unique approach to strengthening our youth against the daily risks they face.

Each session shows parents how to handle sensitive issues such as drugs, sexuality and violence. This program is designed to be implemented in a 6 session course, with each session lasting 1 1/2 hours.

For more information or to register, call Osolinski at 859-2521 or Kristen Plummer at 859-2520, visit kvcap.org or find them on Facebook.

