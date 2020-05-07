WATERVILLE – Thomas Alan Dill, 65, went to be with the Lord on Monday, May 4, 2020, after battling several health issues.Tom was born on February 26, 1955, in Gardiner, Maine, to parents Marguerite (O’Reilly) Dill and Clifford E. Dill.He graduated from Gardiner Area High School in 1974. Tom received the Kiwanis Club Award for Extra Ordinary Achievement having used large print books and various magnifying equipment because of congenital glaucoma. Tom also graduated from the University of Maine at Augusta where he majored in speech and communication and minored in broadcasting. During his college days, Tom had the honor and privilege to meet and interview a number of country music’s major recording artists including Johnny Cash, Conway Twitty, Loretta Lynn, Donna Fargo and others. Tom was employed by Natalie’s Cafeteria with Department of Transportation for 12 years. He hosted Country Gold Jamboree on WKCG – FM 101.3 on Saturdays from mid-night to 6 a.m., on Sunday. Tom worked for the Bureau of Motor Vehicles in Augusta until 2011. He left work there due to various health issues after serving 19 years. Tom enjoyed working at the Gaslight Theater in Hallowell (Of Thee I Sing) in 2004 playing the non-verbal role of a newspaper reporter. On August 6, 1994, Tom married Sally (Rickards) Savoy in Augusta. Last year they celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary. His interests include United States history with a special interest in the Civil War. Tom also enjoyed literature with a special interest in Shakespeare’s life and work. Tom was an avid collector of music once owning a collection of over 100,000 records and albums.Tom was a member of the Rainbow Club for the blind and visually impaired, as well as, a member of Blind Bowlers. Tom was in the Winter Street Baptist Youth Choir during his younger years. He and Sally were part of the Worship Team at Blessed Hope Christian Advent Church. Tom was an inspiration to all who knew him in spite of his many medical setbacks throughout the years. Tom will be dearly missed by his loved ones. Tom is survived by his wife, Sally (Rickards) Savoy Dill of Waterville; their son, John Mark Savoy of Canada; and his sister, Cindy DeLong of South Gardiner. He is also survived by seven grandchildren; several great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Tom was predeceased by his maternal grandparents, Myles and Gertrude O’Reilly; and paternal grandparents, James Edward Dill and Carrie Clark Dill; his parents, Marguerite (O’Reilly) Dill and Clifford Edward Dill; his brother, Phillip James Dill; his brother-in-law, James Wilmont DeLong; his great grandson, Kolo Savoy; and several aunts, uncles, cousins, and niece Nancy Lemar. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. An online guestbook may be signed, and memories shared at www. familyfirstfuneralhomes.comArrangements are by Lawry Brothers Funeral and Cremation Care, 107 Main St., Fairfield.Donations may be sent to Blessed Hope Christian Advent Church10 Pleasant StP.O. Box 473Waterville, ME 04903-0473

