AUGUSTA – Kent Taylor, 56, of Augusta, Maine, passed away on April 24, 2020, at Glenridge Comfort Care in Augusta.He was born on Jan. 23, 1964, the son of Herman and Shirley Taylor.Kent was of Hope Baptist Church in Manchester. He loved spending time with his kids, especially watching them play hockey. He was a long time employee of Charlies Toyota, and was blessed to have a job and co-workers he loved.He was predeceased by paternal grandparents, Carl and Lena Taylor on his dad’s side, and maternal grandparents, Roy and Eveline Lagross. Surviving him are his wife, Katie Taylor; their kids, Ryan, Emily, Jake and Anna; his parents, Herman and Shirley Taylor.; his brother, Kevin Taylor and sister Melody Taylor. A celebration of life is to be determined, when COVID-19 restrictions lift.

