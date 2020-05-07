AUGUSTA – Mark Allen Smith, 64, of Northern Avenue, died unexpectedly at his home on Monday, May 4, 2020. He was born in Lewiston on April 22, 1956, the son of Bruce L. Smith and Anna L. (Bryant) Smith.Surviving is his mother of Leeds; a sister, Margaret Dickson of Auburn, two brothers, Phillip L. Smith of Gorham and Arthur B. Smith of Turner.There are no public visiting hours and no public services scheduled.Arrangements have been entrusted to Plummer Funeral Home, 16 Pleasant St., Augusta, Maine. You may view a full obituary and you may share condolences, stories and photos at www.plummerfh.com.

