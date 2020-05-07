SKOWHEGAN – Patricia Ann Ellis, 83, of Skowhegan, passed away on May 1, 2020, after a brief illness with cancer. She was born in Skowhegan on July 16, 1936, the daughter of Alphonse and Ethel (Smith) Pomerleau. She graduated from Skowhegan Area High School in 1954. She married Alton Ellis and together they raised six children. She retired from Dexter Shoe Company. She loved shopping and decorating her house was always decorated for every season. She enjoyed knitting and donating her items to charity. In her earlier years she loved to go camping up to Abanki with her good friends Virginia and Norris Clark. She was predeceased by her husband Al, her mother and father, two sons, Stephen and Jeffrey, her sister Donna Fuller and her sister-in-law Nancy Pomerleau. She is survived by her son Rick Pomerleau and wife Gail of Norridgewock, daughter Cindy Worthley and husband Allen of Skowhegan, son Terry Ellis and wife Vanessa of Madison, son Gary Ellis and Partner Jessica Mitchell of Cornville, her special friend Rhonda Rugan; her brother Brian Pomerleau of Skowhegan, her brother David Pomerleau and wife Betty of Florida; six grandchildren, Lori Pomerleau, Monica Worthley, Denise Neal, Patricia Ouelette, Michael Worthley and Kristina Pomerleau; Eleven great-grandchildren, several brother and sister-in-laws and many nieces and nephews. Thank you for the Special Care from “Care and Comfort” nurse Mimi Mccutcheon. A formal memorial service will be held at a later date in the summer. Arrangements are entrusted to the care of Smart & Edwards Funeral Home, 183 Madison Ave., Skowhegan, Maine. Anyone who wishes to leave the family messages can do so on our website at – www.smartandedwardsfh.com.Donations may be made to the Somerset Humane Society, PO Box 453,Skowhegan, Maine 04976

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous