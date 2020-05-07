MADISON – Phyllis Ann (Carlisle) Oliver, 85, of Madison, passed away on April 14, 2020, at Cedar Ridge Center in Skowhegan. Phyllis was born in Greenwood County, Kansas, on May 5, 1934, the daughter of Ross B. and Anna (Kling) Carlisle. She was educated in Central Kansas and graduated from Holyrood High School. She met the love of her life, Edwin G. Oliver, at Fort Riley, Kan., and they were happily married for 63 years. She was predeceased by her parents, Ross and Anna Carlisle, and her brothers Earl and Darrell. Phyllis is survived by her son Dan Oliver, daughter-in-law Pam Oliver and grandson James Oliver, as well as many nieces and nephews. She will be interred alongside her husband in Frederic Cemetery in Starks. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Giberson Funeral Home and Cremation Services in Madison and Bingham, Maine. To leave a condolence for the family, share a memory, view the online obituary and to share service and obituary information on social media please visit our website at www.gibersonfuneralhome.com.

