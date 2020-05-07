MADISON – Raymond “Ray” Soucy passed away at home with his family on April 27, 2020, following a brief illness.Having just turned 95, he lived a long life dedicated to his family, community and country. He was born in Madison to Paul and Georgianna (Morrissette) Soucy and graduated high school there in 1942. The following year he enlisted in the U.S. Army Air Corps where he commanded B-24 Aircraft. Ray piloted the lead B-24 in a formation flight over President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s funeral procession down Pennsylvania Avenue in April, 1945. Returning to Madison upon his discharge in 1946, he remained in the Air Force Reserves until 1955, became a member of the American Legion, serving as Commander of Tardiff-Belanger Post #39 in 1951, and began a career that included work as a mill supervisor and owner of several rental properties. Married in 1956, he and his wife Lorraine (Oullette) raised four children. While the kids were in high school Ray became chairman of the Sports Boosters Club.By 1973 he was serving on the Madison Water District Board of Trustees, a seat he held until 1990. In 1983 he was elected to the Board of Selectmen, served as its Chairman in 1991 and 1992, and played a key role in the development of the Anson Madison Starks (AMS) Ambulance Service. Following his third and final term on the Board of Selectmen Ray didn’t stay out of public service for long. He was elected to the Madison Board of Assessors in 1993 and remained an active member before retiring in 2014.He always found time to serve in other ways such as his years as a member of the Knights of Columbus, a founding member of the Madison Historical Society, and a Maine State Guide. In recognition of his over five decades of service to the Town of Madison, its Board of Selectmen dedicated their 2016 Annual Report to Ray with thanks for doing his part to “help keep Madison a great place to live”. Earlier this year he was recognized for 75 years of membership with the American Legion, notably Post #39’s longest serving member.Ray was an avid outdoorsman who especially loved hunting and fishing with his boys and friends. His favorite place in the world was the family camp he rebuilt on Chase Pond where he spent much of his summers in retirement. Ray was known for his storytelling, especially about his exploits in the outdoors, which were greatly enhanced by his wonderful sense of humor. He was a good athlete in his day and a New England sports fan to the end, especially enjoying the Boston Red Sox.Besides his wife, Lorraine, of 63 years, he is survived by three of his children, Lynn and husband Tony Mantor of Whitehouse, Tenn., Tim and wife Patsey Soucy of Madison, Maine, and Leo and wife Laurie Soucy of Falmouth, Maine; sister Francis Billings of Brunswick, Maine; grandchildren, Nathan, Brandon, Matthew, Leanne and Sean; three great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents; son, Paul; and sister, Doris Sevison. A funeral mass will be celebrated once social distancing restrictions are lifted. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Giberson Funeral Home and Cremation Services in Madison and Bingham, Maine. To leave a condolence for the family, share a memory, view the online obituary and to share service and obituary information on social media please visit our website at www.gibersonfuneralhome.comIn lieu of flowers, those wishing to honor Ray’s memory may send donations to: Disabled Veterans National Foundation (dvnf.org),4601 Forbes Blvd Suite 130,Lanham, MD 20706.

