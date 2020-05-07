Maine Organic Farmers and Gardeners Association in Unity will offer a free webinar on Organic Farming Principles and Practices — Crop Production from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 13, via Zoom, according to a news release from the association’s Bulletin Board.

A url link will be sent to registrants prior to the event.

Join crop specialist Caleb Goossen, from MOFGA’s Farmer Programs department, and Alex Ethier, MOFGA’s farmer-in-residence of Killdeer Croft Farm, for an introductory course in organic crop farming.

Goossen will cover theory and best practices for organic management of soils and crops, and Ethier and Goossen will take a virtual tour of Killdeer Croft Farm to discuss farm plantings.

For more information and to register, call 568-4142, email [email protected] or visit mofga.org.

