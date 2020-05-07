Spectrum said it is hiring 100 new customer billing agents in Portland and is hiring almost all of its new workers virtually.
Charter Communications, the parent company of Spectrum, said it switched to “virtual hiring” at the start of the coronavirus crisis. and that its new hiring process can be conducted entirely by mobile phone.
Charter said the new positions in Portland are part of a push to hire more than 3,000 employees across its 41-state operating region. The company also said on April 20 that it would not lay off or furlough any employees for at least 60 days, and that it plans to raise it minimum wage to $20 an hour over the next two years for hourly employees.
Prospective employees can apply at jobs.spectrum.com. They can then be selected to do a phone or video interview, and pre-employment screening is conducted online.
The company said the first day at work is often the first time new hires meet face-to-face with other employees. Charter also said it practices social distancing in training and the placement of work stations.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Business
Spectrum adding 100 jobs in Portland
-
Local & State
Summit Natural Gas expanding service to parts of Farmingdale
-
Business
Travel restrictions worry Wex after solid first quarter
-
Local & State
OSHA investigating Maine barbershops after complaints of COVID-19 safety violations
-
Sports
WBC setting up judging from home via video for pro boxing
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.