Back in 2016 when Shenna Bellows first ran for the state Senate she knocked on my door, and the doors of about 10,000 other Mainers in Kennebec County. After talking with her about what she planned to do, I was so impressed that I became a campaign driver for her and helped her visit those 10,000 homes.

In the last legislative session, two of her many endeavors stand out. First, her successful effort to return state revenue to towns and cities is important. As more and more responsibilities are passed on to municipal governments without the money to implement the new work, municipal budgets suffer, and local taxes increase. Shenna championed legislation to increase the funding the state general fund passes on to towns and cities to meet the costs passed on to municipal governments.

Second, Shenna has worked hard to fund increased broadband coverage in Maine to increase the availability of internet communications. That effort will help people in rural areas of Maine, even in “rural” Hallowell, where a friend here would be charged $13,000, as estimated by the cable company, to connect internet to his new home by cable. He lives less than two miles from the state capitol. How many households can afford that kind of cost?

Shenna is attentive to everyone, rural and urban, young and not so young, giving each person the same respect and openness. She asks for ideas that can help Maine people. And she keeps notes on every meeting. We need to keep people like Shenna in state government.

John Bastey

Hallowell

