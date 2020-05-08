GARDINER – Calvin Buzzell, 59, of Gardiner died on May 4, 2020, at Maine Medical Center in Portland with his family at his side, as the result of a motor vehicle accident.He was born in Bangor, Maine, November 14, 1960, the son of Ralph and Harriet (Morgan) Buzzell. Calvin graduated from Gardiner Area High School in 1979 and then served in the U.S. Navy. Following his time in the Navy, Calvin obtained his commercial driver’s license. Over the years he held multiple truck driving jobs and worked for Standard Distributors in Gardiner for several years. He was a jack of all trades; there was not a motor or machine he couldn’t fix, and he was a kind-hearted soul always happy to help anyone in need.Calvin was predeceased by his wife, Betty (Strout) Buzzell and his mother, Harriet.He is survived by two sons, Alex and Andrew; his father, Ralph Buzzell of Gardiner and Zephyrhills, Fla.; Karen Prew and husband Christopher of Hatfield, Mass.; an aunt, Claire Wallace of Ellsworth; nephews, several cousins and special cousin, Wilma Ware, of Chelsea.A private burial service will be held at the new Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 163 Mt. Vernon Road, Augusta.Arrangements are in the care of Family First Funeral Homes and Cremation Care, 53 Brunswick Avenue, Gardiner, Maine. Condolences, memories and photos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the Family First Funeral Homes and Cremation Care website: familyfirstfuneralhomes.com.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Calvin’s memory to the Winter Street Baptist Church,32 Winter StreetGardiner, Maine 04345

