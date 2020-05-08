SKOWHEGAN – Barbara Beckler passed away peacefully on April 24, 2020, at Cedar Ridge Center in Skowhegan, after a battle with cancer, with her husband at her side. She was born on January 10, 1958, in Detroit Michigan, the daughter of William Ballard and Elizabeth (Day) Ballard. Later in life, before she was married, she was legally adopted by Fred Gooch and went by the last name Ballard-Gooch. She had a few special places in life, being with her grandparents at their cottage on Lake Wesserunsett as a child, Boarstone Mountain to get away and home. She graduated the class of 1976 from Skowhegan Area High School and took many advanced and college courses.Barb was an extrovert, a fighter, very generous in life, a bulldog for others with needs (helping out or just being there) and enjoyed bartering to close a deal. She was a huge animal lover, if they were adopted, they were our children forever. Outside our home she would carry treats in her pocket to make more fuzzy friends. She was a lifelong learner and studied in depth many interests that she used to better herself and share with others: jewelry making, gemstones, herbs and plants, gardening, medical field, pharmacy, geology to name a few interests. She was a big sports fan, kept up with current events and related history and enjoyed many varieties of music. She met again her future husband Richard at “The Barn” Eaton Mountain in April 1985 and then married on April 21 1988, at her sister’s home in Cornville. Barb’s work history had variety, from working in radio to hospitals. She enjoyed her time as a DJ, where she was able to combine two things she really enjoyed doing, music and talking, but to get paid for it too.She worked at Redington- Fairview Hospital mostly as a Unit Secretary. At Thayer and Seton Hospitals she worked at times as a Phlebotomist, Pharmacy Tech and Day Surgery Secretary. But volunteering brought her the most enjoyment and satisfaction. She just loved to help others in many different ways because she had a big heart and saw a need. Some of the more recent places she volunteered: Somerset Extension, phone discussions with newly diagnosed MS people, helping to establish a group Dizzi News and get togethers, USDA meals, Meals on Wheels, Animeals and helping out at the Senior Spectrum Center. She is survived by her husband Richard (32 years), sisters, Jayne and Anne, brother, Dan and nieces and nephews, Rob and Lynne, Keri, Carmen, and Katie, grandnephews Mason and Orlando and Caleb. Barb was our family, neighborhood and friends communicator who kept everyone informed and up to date on what was currently going on now and information for future events. Barb believed strongly that you treat people the way you would like to be treated and that was the way she approached life and throughout her life she touched many lives and will be missed by many. After all, she was weird and wonderful. No funeral service plans are being made at this time. Plans will be made when Corona virus and the world gets back to normal. Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan and Scott’s Cremation and Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan ME 04976.In lieu of flowers, family and friends may make donations to Meals on Wheels, Senior Spectrum,30 Leavitt Street,Skowhegan ME 04976or a charity of your choice.

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous