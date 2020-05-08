WATERVILLE – Dennis Byron Martin Sr., passed away on May 4, 2020, surrounded by his family at his beloved home on Carver Street in Waterville, Maine. Dennis was born in Gardiner, October 25, 1947, the youngest son of Clinton and Doris (Foster) Martin. He graduated from Waterville Senior High School in 1967. He was a true athlete from a very young age. He played football, basketball, baseball and participated in gymnastics. Following graduation, he met the love of his life, Donna Joyce Pooler and they married at the young ages of 20-years old on December 2, 1967. Dennis and Donna went on to start their family and raised three kids in Waterville. Dennis spent his working life as a conductor at Maine Central Railroad. Though he worked long hours his main priority was always his wife Donna and his three kids. Through the kid’s years, you would always see Dennis coaching his sons in football, hockey and baseball and on the sidelines watching his daughter cheer, compete in gymnastic and dance. He was also a-long time baseball umpire; you could hear his strike from miles away. Along with that Dennis and Donna enjoyed spending time with his best friend and brother Clinton (Sonny) Martin and his wife Thelma. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing and ice fishing in his younger years with his brother Ricky and friends from the railroad. His competitive spirit brought him back to the field where he played men’s league softball. Donna and Dennis would even travel to Canada where Dennis would compete in this game, hitting homeruns after homeruns. He was also a long-time member of the Elks Lodge where he bartended, made friends, where many fond memories were made. Dennis was also deemed a Master Mason from the Grand Lodge of Maine in 1977.Donna and Dennis enjoyed spending time with their family at their home, especially around the pool they had installed 41 years ago. Dennis and Donna would also look forward to their long weekends in Old Orchard Beach. The house was full during the holidays with their children, spouses and grandchildren who they all fondly called Papa. Papa’s Christmas Breakfast was looked forward to and loved by all. Cribbage was a favorite, but “Jacks or better, trips to win” was always Papa’s game. Additionally, Papa was a scratch ticket master. He loved the thrill of “how much money is Papa getting!” Papa enjoyed attending his grandchildren’s sporting events and you would even hear him at times honk his horn when one of his grandchildren made an amazing save, had a great hit or a homerun, made a great tackle or scored a goal. He is survived by his loving wife of 52 years Donna (Pooler), his daughter Tammy and her husband Shane Littlefield of Fairfield, his son Dennis, Jr. and his wife Wendy of Oakland, and his son Troy and his wife Danielle of Waterville. His grandchildren, Tennyson Martin, Adam Littlefield, Cameron Littlefield, Brooke Martin, Denny Martin and Gabi Martin. His brother Joseph “Ricky” and wife Lorette Martin of Fairfield, a sister-in-law, Thelma Martin of Winslow, a sister-in-law Marge and husband Craig Handley of Sidney, Dan Pooler and his partner Nancy Cayford of Waterville, and many nieces and nephews. Dennis was predeceased by his parents, his brother Clinton “Sonny” Martin, a sister Alice True and husband Richmond, a sister Clinda Jordan and husband Charlie, his wife’s parents Daniel Pooler, Sr. and Alice (Butler), and his sister-in-laws, Pam, Nancy and Linda.We would like to thank Beacon Hospice with their quick response to our need and excellent care, specifically Jill Crowell, Blair Doucette and Brie Duguay and Dennis’ doctor Jen Gaulin who cared for Dennis over the last three years, Dr. Raph, Dr. Link and Dr. Subrahmanyan for the gentle care they gave to Dennis over the years. We would also like to thank the nurses at the Infusion Clinic at Thayer Hospital for their compassion and kindness. Also, our love and thanks go out to Danielle Martin, Troy’s wife for being our medical advocate for Dennis, attending doctor’s appointments, and being the lead communicator while Dennis was in the hospital and beyond.A graveside service will be held on June 5, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Lewis Cemetery in Oakland, Maine. More details will follow as we learn how many loved ones can attend during this pandemic. We are also planning a celebration of life later in the summer. Place and time will be publicized when plans are confirmed. You are invited to offer your condolences and share fond memories with the family by visiting Dennis’ guestbook at www.veilleuxfuneralhome.com. The website will be open on Tuesday May 12.A Service of Veilleux and Redington Funeral Home, 8 Elm St., Waterville, Maine 04901. (207)872-7676

