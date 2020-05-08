FARMINGDALE – Jeanne Hinckley Russell of Farmingdale, previously of Augusta, passed away suddenly on May 2, 2020. Jeanne was born in New Haven, Conn., on August 23, 1966, the daughter of William B. and Eleanor A. Hinckley.The proud mother of Heather (Coady) Collins of Augusta and Megan Russell of Farmingdale. She is also survived by her significant other, Jon Liscomb and her former husband, Peter Russell; sister of William Hinckley (Ormond Beach, Fla.), Joseph (Dale) Hinckley of Topsham, John (Barbara) Hinckley, Thomas (Kathryn) Hinckley, Carol Guidone, Susan DelCorte, Matthew (Laura) Hinckley, Charles (Sandra) Hinckley, Richard (Christine) Hinckley, Edward (Diane) Hinckley, Philip Hinckley (all of Connecticut) and many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her brother, Robert Hinckley and her sister-in-law, Theresa Hinckley. Jeanne was an executive secretary for the State of Maine, Secretary of the Senate for eight years. She was always on an adventure with no destination, but her favorites were the mountains, waterfalls, lighthouses and especially the beach. A Celebration of Life will be held on a future date.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the family for funeral expenses – Heather Collins47 Highland Ave.Augusta, ME 04330or toAlzheimer’s Resource Center of Connecticut: Alzheimer’s/DementiaCare Unit at1261 South Main St.Plantsville, CT 06479or toMaine CoastHeritage Trust at1 Bowdoin Mill Island,Suite 201Topsham, ME 04086

