AUGUSTA – Therese “Terry” Turgeon, 86, passed away on May 6, 2020, at Glenridge Nursing Home, following a long illness. She was born in Augusta on September 2, 1933, the youngest child of the late Alfred J. and Bernadette (Arbour) Turgeon.She was educated at St. Augustine School, Our Lady of the Mountains Academy in Gorham, N.H., and Gates Business College in Augusta.She was employed at Depositors Trust Company/Key Bank and retired from there in 1991 as Vice-President after 40 years of service.She was a communicant of St. Augustine Catholic Church where she volunteered for many years and was Past President of the Parish Council. She was a member of AARP, St. John the Baptist Union of America and the Catholic Order of Foresters.She was pre-deceased by her brothers: Emile Turgeon and his wife Muriel, and Roland Turgeon and his wife Jeannine; sisters: Jeanne d’Arc Turgeon and Michele A. Turgeon and a niece, Lisa Turgeon.She was loved by her many nieces and nephews: Gerard Turgeon and his wife Jeanne, Donald Turgeon and his wife Ida, Diane Veilleux, Raymond Turgeon and his wife Cathy, Anne Turgeon and her partner Frank Naiman, Marie-Anne James and her husband Jon, David Turgeon and his wife Pam, Emile “JR” Turgeon and his partner Matty Miles, Andrew Turgeon and his wife Linda, Elaine Jacques, Marc Turgeon and his wife Sandy, Annette Warren and her husband Darren, Denise Lawsure and her husband Michael, and Paul Turgeon and his wife Theresa.There will be no public visiting hours at this time. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Augustine Catholic Church at a later date due to social distancing restrictions. Burial will be in Holy Family Cemetery.Arrangements have been entrusted to Plummer Funeral Home, 16 Pleasant St., Augusta, Maine.Condolences, stories and photos may be shared at www.plummerfh.com.Those who desire may make donations in Therese’s memory to either: St. Michael School56 Sewall St.Augusta, ME, 04330or, The Good ShepherdFood Bank PO Box 1807 Auburn, ME 04211

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous