Organizers of the 2020 Totus Tuus summer program in Maine have announced it has been canceled.

“Taking into account the social and relational nature of the program itself, we felt that the program would not be able to adhere to the social distancing protocols currently in place in Maine,” said Fr. Seamus Griesbach, director of vocations for the Diocese of Portland and program coordinator for Totus Tuus, according to a news release from Dave Guthro, communications director, Roman Catholic Diocese of Portland.

Totus Tuus is a weeklong program that inspires a true longing for holiness in young people in grades 1 through 12. Over the last two summers, more than 1,000 Maine teens and children have participated in the program. This summer, 10 parishes were set to host the program in Fort Kent, Caribou, Bangor, Jay, Waterville, Lewiston, Windham, Brunswick, Saco and Sanford.

Because of the uncertainty regarding the viability of summer programs this year, registrations had been far lower than previous years, making it difficult for organizers to move forward without risking a serious financial shortfall.

Families who have already registered their children online will be refunded in full in the coming days.

For more information, email [email protected].

