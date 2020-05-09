Live-streamed Masses from Maine parishes have drawn hundreds of thousands of participants from home during the COVID-19 pandemic. As the live-streamed daily and Sunday Masses will continue to be offered throughout the state, several parishes are celebrating parking lot Masses with strict safety protocols as an additional offering for those interested, according to a news release from Dave Guthro, communications director, Roman Catholic Diocese of Maine.

Here is the schedule, with new celebrations set to start in Gorham, Greenville, Jackman, and Rockland this weekend:

• Auburn: 10 a.m. Sundays in the parking lot of Saint Dominic Academy’s Auburn campus, 121 Gracelawn Ave.

• Gorham: 5:30 p.m. Saturdays and 9:30 a.m. Sundays at St. Anne Church, 299 Main St. Mass will be held from the second story deck of rectory.

• Greenville: 4 p.m. Saturdays in the parking lot of Holy Family Church, 145 Pritham Ave. Tune into 101.7 FM to listen to the Mass once parked.

• Jackman: 11 a.m. Sundays in the parking lot of St. Faustina Church, 370 Main St. Tune into 101.7 FM to listen to the Mass once parked.

• Lewiston: 8:30 and 10:30 a.m. Sundays in the parking lot of Geiger, 70 Mount Hope Ave.

Holy Family rectory, 607 Sabattus St. at 8 a.m. Mondays through Fridays in the parking lot.

• Rockland: 11 a.m. Sundays in the parking lot of St. Bernard Church, 150 Broadway.

At all parking lot Masses, Holy Communion will not be distributed until everyone’s safety can be assured through the adoption of appropriate protocols. For the present, parishioners are invited to participate in an Act of Spiritual Communion during these Masses.

All parishioners will remain in their cars at all times. Only people who live together should be in the same vehicle. Churches/facilities will not be open for restroom use.

Offertory collections will not be held during the Mass. Instead, parishioners are encouraged to donate to their parish online through WeShare at portlanddiocese.org/OnlineGiving or by mailing in donations to the parish office.

Parishes will continue to offer drive-thru confessions, drive-in adoration, as well as using social media platforms to offer an assortment of other opportunities for prayer and educational program presentations. These and other opportunities can be found at the Diocese of Portland’s Coronavirus Response page portlanddiocese.org/response-coronavirus, which is updated several times daily.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: