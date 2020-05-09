WINSLOW – Eva B. Hamlin Morrison Coombs, only daughter of the late Martin Blaisdell Hamlin and Adeline Johnson Hamlin, passed away after a long battle with cancer on May 6, 2020. Eva was born in Waterville on July 26, 1931, and was educated at Randolph Grammar School and Gardiner High School. She married Andrew E. Morrison who passed away on February 7, 1975. In January 1981, she married retired Maine State trooper Robert L. Coombs. They were married almost 30 years before his passing March 17, 2010. Eva worked several years as a pharmacy technician at Dexter and LaVerdiere’s pharmacy in Winslow. Eva was predeceased by her parents; brothers, Donald J. Hamlin of Waterville, Weston J. Hamlin of Gardiner, and their wives; son, Gary L. Morrison of Winslow; foster brother, Robert J. Henry of Spain; nephew, Shawn P. Hamlin of Lewiston; great granddaughter, Avery Rose Morrison; and several aunts and cousins. Eva is survived by her son, Terry L. Morrison and his wife, Lil of Madison; daughter-in-law, Suzon H. Morrison, wife of the late Gary Morrison of Winslow; foster brothers, David Christian and wife, JoJo of Oregon and Michael Henry and wife, Terri of Alexandria, Virginia; four grandsons, Cory Morrison of Winslow, Michael Morrison and wife, Kristi of Waterville, Chad Morrison and wife, Shannon of Fairfield and James Morrison and wife, Audra of Montana; two granddaughters, Bethany Morrison of Randolph and Jennifer Morrison of Portland; 13 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandson; niece, Eva Dobak, her husband, Dave, and daughter, Madison Michelle of Portsmouth, Virginia; nephews, Jeffrey Hamlin and wife, Becky of Texas and Gregory Hamlin and wife, Shirley of Thomaston; first cousins, Cheryl A. Connolly of Windham and Jack Connolly of Jackman. Eva and Bob enjoyed many years of traveling, especially on their Harley, and on reunion tours with Cyr Bus Lines. Many thanks to family, neighbors, and staff at Winslow Fire Department, Delta, Bangor Savings, Inland and Lakewood; and, to Ayla and Brie of Beacon Hospice for all their help, love and support during Eva’s illness. There will be no visitation hours. Funeral will take place at Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Mount Vernon Road, August, Maine at a date to be determined. An online guestbook may be signed, and memories shared at www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.comArrangements are by Lawry Brothers Funeral and Cremation Care, 107 Main St., Fairfield.In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Winslow Fire Department.

