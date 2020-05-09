SKOWHEGAN – Joyce M. Dunn (Harrington), 82, a lifelong resident of Skowhegan, Maine, passed away on May 2, 2020, in her home, surrounded by family. She was born February 11, 1938, to Carlton and Erma Steward.She married Harold Harrington in July 1955. They had four children together, living happily for 25 years. Harold passed unexpectedly in April 1983. She later married David Dunn in July 1993 until his death in May of 2003.Joyce was the most lively person in any room. She was outspoken and never afraid to say what was on her mind. She loved her family more than anything; however, her membership to the Fraternal Order of Eagles was a close second.She will be greatly missed by all.Joyce is survived by her brothers Arnold, Clifford, Lawrence, Terry, and Bobby Steward; her sons Larry Harrington and wife Dawn, Butch Harrington and girlfriend Irene, and Shawn Harrington and wife Brandi; her grandchildren Brad Lang and wife Denise, Torey Lang, Travis Harrington and wife Bobbi-Sue, Casey Harrington, Paige Nisenbaum and husband Jamie, Paul Harrington and fiance Anakaren, Alexis Puccio, Jaide Houghton and husband Bradley, and Delani Harrington; and many great and great-great grandchildren. She is also survived by best friend, Betty LePage, along with other memorable people in her life, Kathy and David LeBrun.She was predeceased by her mother, Erma (Mann) Steward, father, Carlton Steward, spouses, Harold Harrington and David Dunn; siblings, Sonny, Gary, Darrell, and Patty Steward; daughter, Debra Parlin; and grandson, Ronney Lang.Because of social distancing, a celebration of her life will take place at a later date.Arrangements are entrusted to the care of Smart and Edwards Funeral Home, 183 Madison Ave., Skowhegan, Maine.Anyone who wishes to leave the family messages can do so on our website at – www.smartandedwardsfh.com.

