BRUNSWICK – Lila Hope Hyde, 69, died Saturday May 2, 2020 at her home.Born in Gardiner March 16, 1951, Hope was the daughter of Charles and Marie Young Willey of Richmond. She was a graduate of Richmond High School, class of 1969.She was the former Postmaster of Round Pond and Albion. She retired from the USPS after 25 years.She is survived by her daughters, Stacey Hyde and Kendra Czechalski of Bowdoin; her siblings, Margo Willey Walker and her husband, Kenneth of Bakersville, N.C., Beth Willey Theberge and her husband Richard of West Gardiner, Kim Willey Bourret and her husband Michael of Bailey Island, Charles “Chuck” Willey and his wife Elaine of West Gardiner; seven grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.Hope enjoyed canoeing in the Allagash region, being outside in nature, and amateur archaeology.Per Hope’s request, no funeral services will be observed.

