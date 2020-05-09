BENTON – Linda Reynolds Ogren, 72, of Benton, Maine, passed away on May 3, 2020, from complication due to COVID-19. She was born May 16, 1947, to Theodore Linwood Reynolds and Barbara Chace Reynolds of North Kingstown Rhode Island. Linda was raised on the Reynolds Farm on Post Road in North Kingstown, R.I. It was during her childhood that she developed a love of animals and gardening that would continue throughout her life. The Reynolds farm was a working dairy, egg and produce farm. At 10 months old Linda would go on her first of many trips with her father while he was making milk deliveries. Growing up Linda could frequently be found working in their vegetable stand that was known to everyone in the community. Linda always had a favorite cow and she loved spending time working with them in the barn. Linda met and married Roger Emund Ogren in September of 1965. They first settled in Rhode Island and had three children. It was during this time that Linda began raising and showing Bloodhounds. This passion would continue for many years. This passion gave her the ability to travel around the country and to Canada to show her beloved Bloodhounds where she won a large amount of trophies and ribbons with their success at shows. In 1973 Linda and Roger moved to Mt. Vernon Maine to continue raising their children. During this time Linda was able to expand on her talents for growing flowers and creating gardens. She had a “green thumb” and could make anything grow. Linda was also very talented with sewing and crafts. Linda owned and operated “A Touch of Country” craft store for many years out of her home and could frequently be found at craft fairs around the community. Linda was a very talented artist and excelled at Rosemaling painting. Linda loved to cook and was always trying out new recipes. She passed down many recipes to family members even creating personalized family cookbooks for each of her children with photos and names of who each recipe was passed down from, with Roger’s help taste testing them all.Linda and Roger eventually moved back to Rhode Island for a time and it was during this time that Linda and Roger discovered “Genealogy” which would become Linda’s greatest passion. During this time Linda traced her family members back to Roger Williams and the Mayflower. Because of Linda’s love for genealogy, she became a moderator on several genealogy forums and assisted people all over the country and in other parts of the world find and connect with family genealogy. Linda had an incredible mind and could remember even the tiniest of details to help anyone who needed it. Linda continued this passion when they moved back to Maine. There was not a craft that Linda could not master and the last few years she spent countless hours knitting hats and scarves that she could send to her friends and family and also gave them to her care givers during her stay in the hospital.Linda was an avid sports fan and followed college basketball and Nascar faithfully. Many family events where planned around these two favorite things. Her favorite team was the Rhode Island Rams and she would always be sporting her URI sweatshirt and holding her stuffed Rhody the Ram while loudly cheering her team on. She was a lover of all animals and loved the variety of wildlife at her home from her visiting raccoon families to feeding the hummingbirds and orioles every summer.Linda was predeceased by both her parents and two beloved cats that were her constant for many years, Big Lumpy, a sweet 25-pound lovable ball of fur and Big Red, who never left her side. Linda is survived by her husband of 54 years, Roger E. Ogren, daughter, Stephanie Ogren LaPointe of Pittston, son, Roger “Rick” Ogren and his partner Karen Hansen of Mount Vernon, and her daughter, Andrea Ogren Donovan and her husband Craig of Chelsea; her grandchildren, Bradley Carleton, Shawna Riuox and her husband Cody, and Alex LaPointe all of Pittston, and Erik Ogren and Katherine Donovan of Chelsea; great-grandchildren Mckinley and Jameson Rioux of Pittston. Her beloved Aunt Carolyn Hoxsie of Rhode Island. Brother-in-law, John Ogren and his wife Rebecca of Connecticut. She also leaves behind several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Due to current restrictions there will be a private family ceremony of celebration at a later date. Arrangements are by Staples Funeral and Cremation Service, 53 Brunswick Ave., Gardiner, where condolences, memories and photos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the funeral home website familyfirstfuneralhomes.com

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous