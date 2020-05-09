DOVER, N.H. – Robert West Carlson passed away in New Hampshire, on April 17, 2020.Bob was born in Rumford, Rhode Island, on March 26, 1933, the son of the late Harold A. Carlson and Esther (West) Carlson. He graduated from the University of Rhode Island with a bachelor’s degree in business in 1955.Upon graduating, Bob answered the call to serve our nation by joining the U.S. Navy. He married Jane Parker (Carlson) in 1957, and moved to Pensacola, Florida, where he served in the Navy for five years, becoming a helicopter pilot assigned to Helicopter Anti-Submarine Squadron 1 with the rank of Lieutenant J.G. On completion of his service, they moved to Warwick, Rhode Island where Bob worked for New England Telephone and Telegraph, and then moved to Fairfield, Maine in 1965, when he became employed by the Signode Corporation. Bob worked for Signode for over 30 years and earned an award as the top seller in the country.As a member of Fairfield United Methodist church for over 45 years, Bob continued to serve God and his community by teaching Sunday school, forming a Youth group, and serving on the Finance, Worship and Trustees committees. He was also an officer in the United Methodist Men’s group and worked on countless projects involving church upkeep and maintenance. Further deepening his commitment to his community, Bob served on the Lawrence Public Library Board of Trustees for 30 years. He also served on the board for the Fairfield Interfaith Food Pantry where he was instrumental in its inception and served weekly until moving closer to his family in New Hampshire. Bob never knew a stranger and his warm smile was inviting to all who met him. In college, he was a member of Phi Mu Delta fraternity and later became a member of the Masons, receiving the honor of 32nd degree Mason. Bob enjoyed being active. He played both football and hockey at the University of Rhode Island, taught Judo when he was in the Navy, and played semi-pro football in Rhode Island. He enjoyed running and skiing, as well as gardening and boating. He was a master wood craftsman and enjoyed carving and painting birds. He also had a passion for the ocean and loved spending his summers with his family and their dog, Clancy, at their cottage in Belfast, Maine. He was predeceased by his parents, and his wife.Bob is survived by his sister, Betty Ann (Carlson) Bentley; son, David P. Carlson and wife Melinda; daughters, Susan C. Reny and husband Joseph, and Sarah J. Follette and husband Thomas; grandchildren, Elizabeth J. Rice and husband Jason, Emily S. Reny, Jacob C. Reny, Benjamin J. Carlson, Katherine J. Follette and Allysson E. Follette; and his great granddaughter, Madelyn E. Rice.The family will be holding a private service to celebrate Bob’s life at a later date.An online guestbook may be signed, and memories shared at www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.comArrangements are by Lawry Brothers Funeral and Cremation Care, 107 Main St., Fairfield. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Bob’s memory to Fairfield United Methodist Church(www.fairfieldmethodist.com) or to the Fairfield Interfaith Food Pantry (fairfieldinterfaithfp.org).

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous