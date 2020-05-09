Maine Organic Farmers and Gardeners Association in Unity will offer Farmer to Farmer in the Field: Dealing with Stress from 5 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 12, via Zoom, according to a news release from the association’s Bulletin Board.

Join MOFGA staff for a free one-hour meeting with other farmers to talk about what stresses are coming up right now and how those stresses are being dealt with. Staff from MOFGA will join Karen Groat, Leslie Forstadt and Polly Shyka to lead a discussion.

There will be a short presentation to kick off small group conversations in breakout rooms.

Groat is director of Family and Community Mediation and a farm coach.

Forstadt is the human development specialist with UMaine Cooperative Extension, director of the Maine Agricultural Mediation Program, and a farm coach.

Shyka co-owns and operates Villageside Farm and is a farm coach.

For more information and to register, call 568-4142, email [email protected] or visit mofga.org.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: