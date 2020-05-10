Maine Cancer Foundation has changed the 2020 Tri for a Cure scheduled for July 19 to a virtual event taking place throughout the month of August, according to a news release from Kelly Martin with the cancer foundation, based in Falmouth.

The decision was made after reviewing the public health considerations for reopening Maine as announced by Gov. Mills on April 28 and communicating with the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

This is the foundation’s largest fundraiser and represents a celebration of women who have taken on a personal goal to swim, bike and run while supporting a cause that is close to them.

The foundation will continue to encourage fundraising, but no one will be penalized for falling short of the new minimum.

Registration is now open for more women to join the event.

For more information on the logistics of the virtual event, visit triforacure.org.

