Just as I was driving away from their home, one of my granddaughters yelled out, with a very concerned voice: “Grandma, do you wear your mask when you go into stores?” I waved my hand and tooted my horn in a positive manner.

Suddenly, memories of Halloween at their home last year; as I passed out candy while their parents went with them for “tricks or treats,” the costumes and masks were very innovative, which I admired as they approached me at the door. Take as many as you want, as the kids would go for the second handful — their gleeful smiles showed how happy they were to be allowed to get so many. It was fun for me too!

How difficult it is now going to their home and not hugging them tightly and realizing how tall they’re all becoming. All four of them are taller than me. My 11-year-old granddaughter seems to be all legs.

As I left their home and continued on to my apartment, I decided to drive around the Kennebec River. Such a calming site. Very little traffic. I gazed at the variegated blue sky, punctuated with puffed clouds; so gloriously magnificent. How many things we take for granted!

I still take them treats, like peach cobbler or cheddar biscuits. My son and daughter-in-law always share their big meals. My granddaughter, oldest of the four here in Maine, can make cupcakes and breads to die for.

My grandson spoke up, “Grandma, when this is done, I’m coming straight to your place and chill out with you!”

I can hardly wait.

Nira O’Connor

Augusta

