Nice to see golf back in play. But can anyone explain why I can only play here in Kennebec County? Are they afraid of me in Cumberland County? Or Androscoggin?
How about I get a monthly membership at Wawenock (Lincoln County) for May? The rules would allow me to travel then. What’s the difference?
I absolutely promise to follow all the guidelines on and off the course, wherever it is. But this county quarantine for the game is illogical at best.
Just another example of Maine’s “Ready-Fire-Aim” approach to normalcy.
Mark Curtis
Manchester
