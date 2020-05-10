I have been noticing that a lot as been said about business being open. Nothing has been said about private clubs.
We are a nonprofit and we raise money for charity. I am vice president of the Fraternal Order of Eagles 4330 in Gardiner, and also member of Gardiner Elks and the American Legion. We have a different charity every month. How can we raise money if we are not allowed to open?
I think Gov. Mills should think about this. We could be helping other people in need. Maybe we could open for outdoor functions?
Charlotte Beasley
Richmond
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Related Stories
Latest Articles
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.