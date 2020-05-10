I have been noticing that a lot as been said about business being open. Nothing has been said about private clubs.

We are a nonprofit and we raise money for charity. I am vice president of the Fraternal Order of Eagles 4330 in Gardiner, and also member of Gardiner Elks and the American Legion. We have a different charity every month. How can we raise money if we are not allowed to open?

I think Gov. Mills should think about this. We could be helping other people in need. Maybe we could open for outdoor functions?

Charlotte Beasley

Richmond

