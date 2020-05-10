SKOWHEGAN — The Margaret Chase Smith Library will host a virtual version of its annual Maine Town Meeting at 10 a.m. Friday, May 22, via Zoom, according to a news release from Main Street Skowhegan.

Liam Riordan, a history professor at the University of Maine, will talk about Maine’s road to statehood and what characteristics endure and continue to shape the state today.

For more information and to register online, visit docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSe4P6b0R6OQvyAe6iXrpB20JKUAcJDQ9ziLIpcUgMVrVbNGGA/viewform.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: