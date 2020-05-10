SKOWHEGAN — The Margaret Chase Smith Library will host a virtual version of its annual Maine Town Meeting at 10 a.m. Friday, May 22, via Zoom, according to a news release from Main Street Skowhegan.
Liam Riordan, a history professor at the University of Maine, will talk about Maine’s road to statehood and what characteristics endure and continue to shape the state today.
For more information and to register online, visit docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSe4P6b0R6OQvyAe6iXrpB20JKUAcJDQ9ziLIpcUgMVrVbNGGA/viewform.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Letters to the Editor
Can’t wait to be back together
-
Opinion
Today’s editorial cartoon
-
Letters to the Editor
Time right to stop eating meat
-
Letters to the Editor
Let nonprofits hold fundraisers
-
Columnists
The Maine Millennial: A waiting game for those of us unemployed by COVID