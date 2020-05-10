Fire broke out at a Second Street house in Hallowell early Sunday, damaging the entryway, front hall and staircase.

No one was injured in the blaze.

Firefighters from Hallowell and five other communities responded to the property near the Hallowell-Augusta line after the fire was reported at about 3:45 a.m.. They were at the scene for about two hours.

Hallowell Fire Chief James Owens said the three people inside the home were awakened by smoke detectors and able to get out safely.

Closed doors inside the house helped keep the fire from spreading, according to Owens.

“The home is not livable right now,” Owens said. “We had to cut the power. I don’t know a dollar estimate on the damages.”

Owens said the fire might have started near the washer or dryer, and that the Office of State Fire Marshal is investigating the cause.

Firefighters from Farmingdale, Manchester, Augusta, Randolph and Pittston also responded to the blaze.

City records in Hallowell show the property at 46 Second St. belongs to Charles and Suzanne Levesque. The house and property are valued for tax purposes at $110,400.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: