GARDINER – Gerald Morang passed away Saturday, May 9, 2020 at Glenridge LTC in Augusta. He was born in Randolph on Oct. 2, 1941, a son of Doris A. Chapman.Gerald retired from Maine Drilling and Blasting after 39 years due to ill health.He was predeceased by his mother; and five brothers, Richard, Robert, Keith, David and Ronnie Morang.Gerald is survived by his three children, Dennis of Gardiner, Patrick (Bunmi) of Lawrence, Mass., and Mary-Ann Stevens (Greg) of Pittston; his grandsons, Julian Hudson and Clayton Morang; his sister, Shirley Fisher of Waterville; and several nieces and nephews.Per family request, there will be no public services.Arrangements are under the care of Staples Funeral and Cremation Service, 53 Brunswick Avenue, Gardiner, Maine 04345 where condolences, memories and photos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the funeral home website familyfirstfuneralfh.com

