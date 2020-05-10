CHINA – On Thursday, April 30, 2020, Harry Osgood Pollard III, a loving father of four children, passed away at the age of 60. Harry was born on Feb. 23, 1960 in Waterville to Harry Osgood Pollard II and Louise Diane Gerry.He played football for the Lawrence Bulldogs and graduated in 1978. He attended the Maine Maritime Academy where he studied Engineering.Over the years, Harry had a passion for outdoor activities. He loved spending his time boating, fishing, and hunting on Moosehead Lake with his family. As well as watching his children play sports and teaching them to hunt. He also loved spending time in Shirley and gardening with his companion Nina Chamberlain. He was a loving, caring, and rambunctious soul who could fix anything you put in front of him.He is survived by his father Harry; sister Mary, brother Thomas; as well as his four children, Zachary, Harry, Victoria and Timothy; his four grandchildren, Jackson, Spencer, Wesley and Harry V; and nieces and nephews. There will be a private ceremony at a later date.

