AUGUSTA – On Wednesday, May 6, 2020, Mark Barry Melanson of Augusta passed away unexpectedly at the age of 50.Mark was born in Damariscotta on Feb., 24, 1970, the son of Dickie and Marilyn Melanson.Mark grew up in Windsor with his mother and seven siblings. He attended Cony High School. He was a carpenter and enjoyed fishing and watching Nascar. He loved spending time with his family and adored his nieces and nephews.Mark especially enjoyed hanging out with his younger brother, Stephen, who was also his best friend. He also spent a lot of time with his younger sister, Shelley, they had a special bond that could never be broken. Mark is survived by his four brothers, Ricky Melanson and his wife Louanne of Norway, Rodney Melanson and his fiance Alycia Benner of Belfast, Bob Melanson and wife Kris of New Jersey, Stephen Melanson of Augusta, his four sisters, Shari Howell and her husband Dick of Whitefield, Shonda Melanson of Ellsworth, Shelley Melanson and her life partner Steve Gagne of Augusta, Heather Melanson of Bangor.Mark was predeceased by his father, Dickie Melanson of Bangor, his mother, Marilyn Melanson of Augusta; and a sister, Lori Melanson of Florida.A graveside service will be held this summer for immediate family.

