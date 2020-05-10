BUCKSPORT – This story is about my husband, Ronald F. Holmes, who in his own right, was a master at describing everyday events. He used just the right amount of embellishments and dramatic pauses so those listening would chuckle, smile, or groan at his dry, Maine sense of humor. No matter where he went, there was always a funny comment or quip to be shared with whomever he met along the way.Just as Ron’s journey started when he was born at home, in Knox, on March 9, 1935, it ended at our home, here in Bucksport, on May 3, 2020.Ron spoke often of his mother’s, Nerene (Lovely), bravery while he played in the sandbox. She suddenly came running out of the house, swinging the dust broom over her head. Unbeknownst to Ron, a moose was headed right toward his sandbox. It didn’t take Nerene long to put chase to that moose, scoop Ron up, and get them both safely back into the house. Yet, let her meet up with a garter snake, and that was a whole other story!A few years later, his family moved to Freedom. One of my favorite stories about his dad, Floyd, had to do with the morning breakfast routine and their parakeet. Once everything was ready and he settled down to eat, the parakeet would fly out of it’s cage, land on Floyd’s head, hop to his shoulder, slowly walk down his arm to sit on his hand, and survey the feast to be had. Yes indeed, the parakeet pecked at the toast, nibbled some egg, and sipped the coffee before flying back into it’s cage. And how do I know this to be true? The proof is in the pudding, or should I say photo, in the family album.Ron was not the first born; as that honor belongs to his sister, Loretta. Ronnie made many trips to help on the farm that Sis and her husband, Ray Grass, ran on Knox Ridge. Years later, they opened Ray’s Diner, just up the road a piece, where Ronnie stopped for a coffee with hopes of munching on one of Sis’s famous donuts.Next in line was his older brother, Clinton. Sonny and Ron worked side by side doing chores; yet, once it was time to play, the younger sibling wasn’t allowed to tag along. As adults, that soon fell to the wayside when they both held jobs at Sprague Energy, in Searsport, until retirement. Over those years, Sonny and his wife, Gladys (Smith), shared many a meal or celebration with Ron.Last, but not least, there is the youngster of the siblings, Dennis. There is about 10 years between these two brothers, which lead to many “watch your younger brother” opportunities. So into the rocking crib went Dennis as Ron sat in a chair, gently moving his foot in time to the song he sang, while strumming his guitar and all was well in the world. Perhaps that’s why, at get-togethers with Dennis and his wife, Cheryl (Moody), he always gave Ron a big smile as they caught up on what was happening in their lives.Ron started his family with his first wife, Dottie. They both attended Freedom Academy and raised five children together. The eldest is Pam (Alan) who sometimes rearranged words, such as bookpocket, as a child. She also declared that vegetables needed ketchup in order to taste right.A year later, along came Rhonda (David) who was always in constant motion. In her teens, she somehow magically got the VW van to the pond “because it need to be washed”.Next in line, three years later, is Greg (Lisa), known for his ability to craft, repair, or build most anything from almost nothing. He also enjoys being outdoors and dropping a line to catch fish.Jeff arrived four years later with a very difficult start in life but thrived through sheer determination. That may be why he has such a unique way of explaining his point of view.Then after two years there was Mark (Tammy) whose sly sense of humor can sneak up on you at a moment’s notice, leaving you both laughing. But he was known to be rather shy. As a teenager, he bought several ice cream sundaes in a row, trying to work up the courage to ask the waitress for a date.A new chapter in Ron’s life started when I became his wife. We have a son, Joel, who learned how to fend off pesky, biting insects during all the camping trips and adventures we had over the years, in our various VW campers. He also has a knack for being able to draw most anything to scale and transformed this skill to digital enjoyment. We started our life together in Freedom, but Ron’s transfer to Sprague’s Bucksport Plant, had us settling here in 1979. Thinking about our nearly 45 years of marriage and the few snippets I wrote about his children (except for vegetables needing ketchup), it all reflects who Ron was as a person; whom I was lucky to have in my life. In Loving Memory, Debbie G. (Porter) Holmeswww.mitchelltweedie-young.com

