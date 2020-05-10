Thousands of Mainers who lost power after a spring storm knocked out service to their homes and businesses Saturday night, had their power restored by Sunday evening.

As of 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Central Maine Power reported just four customers without service, as opposed to more than 10,000 at 9 p.m. Saturday. Power was also restored to nearly all Emera Maine customers by Sunday night. Earlier Sunday, Emera Maine, which serves northern and eastern Maine, reported 889 customers without power – most of them in Presque Isle.

The spring storm dropped a surprising amount of snow for May across northern sections of the state, but it also delivered heavy winds and gusts that brought down branches and power lines across the state. Wind gusts of more than 50 mph were recorded in Bethel and Belfast. The Portland International Jetport recorded a gust of 48 mph. Sanford had gusts of 48 mph.

The National Weather Service in Gray said the largest accumulations of snow were spread across northwest and northern Maine, with Carrabassett Valley getting 9 inches. Madrid got 7.5 inches of snow, Weld reported 5.5 inches, Bryant Pond 4.5 inches, Rangeley 4 inches, Caratunk 6.5 inches, Rome 4 inches, Harrison 2.4 inches and Caribou 7 inches.

Elevation played a role in the areas that got more snow, but most of the state, even along the coastline, experienced some snowflakes, according to the National Weather Service.

In Gray, 1.1 inches of snow accumulated on Saturday, which the weather service said was the latest date on record for measurable snow at the Gray weather station since it opened in 1996. The previous record for the weather station of 0.8 inches was set on April 29, 2002. The latest measurable snowfall in Portland occurred during a May 10-11 storm in 1945 that dumped 7 inches on the city.

Chris Legro, a National Weather Service meteorologist, said Monday’s forecast for Portland, southwest and central Maine calls for rain and the possibility of late afternoon thunderstorms that could produce hail.

Legro said winds could be gusty again on Monday. But the forecast for the rest of the week in Portland is for sunny skies with high temperatures in the mid-50s.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »