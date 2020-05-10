I just read comments concerning visitors to Maine by Dr. Nirav Shah. I was under the impression that the leader of our state Center for Disease Control and Prevention was a health care/public health expert, but it appears that he is little more than a political puppet of our overreaching governor.

Until August, he said, “our expectation and anticipation is any individual who arrives in Maine be in the position to fully quarantine themselves for 14 days,” explaining that they should bring enough food and supplies to last them for two weeks.

In other words, you can’t come, in politically correct cowardly terms! If you do not want people to come to Maine this summer, then just say so; don’t create obviously ludicrous rules and act like you are being reasonable. Why go to the expense of having a updated COVID-19 tracker map if the state does not use it to make valid decisions?One size does not appear to fit all according to the state’s map; why reopen the state equally then?

After Gov. Mills bankrupts most businesses in Maine, as well as the state government, she will not hesitate to then increase taxes on everybody and everything, making Maine an even less attractive place to live, and less affordable to visit.

Mills should call the governor of Florida, who understands not only keeping citizens safe, but businesses viable where possible. Dr. Shah and Gov. Mills will go down in Maine history as the pair who irretrievably ruined the state’s image, economy and future with overreaction and poor judgment.

Keith Henderson

Winthrop

