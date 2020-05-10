The Skowhegan High School class of 1963 class breakfasts held regularly at 9 a.m. at Wentworth’s Restaurant in Norridgewock have been canceled until further notice because of to the Coronavirus.
For more information, call Cindy Laiho at 858-0946.
