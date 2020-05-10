A 37-year-old Skowhegan man was arrested on several charges Sunday afternoon after he allegedly took his mother’s vehicle, drove it recklessly, refused to stop for police and was reportedly arrested in church.

Thomas Bouchard was arrested on charges of failure to stop for a police officer, resisting arrest, operating under the influence, unauthorized use of property, operating after suspension and driving to endanger.

Once Bouchard was in custody, police suspected he was overdosing and administered Naloxone to revive him.

Skowhegan Police Chief David Bucknam said officers responded to the report of a motor vehicle theft at 12:58 p.m. at 5 Mountain View Terrace in Skowhegan.

Police were told Bouchard had stripped off his clothing and taken his mother’s silver Hyundai Elantra without permission.

Officers Isaac Wacome and Josh York attempted to stop the vehicle on Route 2 in Skowhegan, but Bouchard refused to pull over. The chase reportedly continued into Norridgewock and ended at the Life Church in Skowhegan, where Bouchard jumped out of the moving vehicle, which collided with another vehicle.

No injuries were reported.

From there, Bouchard reportedly ran into the church, which was hosting a drive-up service. Police said Bouchard resisted arrest and fought with officers, who were finally able to secure him.

Police also said they thought Bouchard might have been overdosing.

“The officers began CPR and Officer Jacob Boudreau arrived to assist,” Bucknam said. “Three doses of Naloxone were administered and (Bouchard) started breathing again.”

Bouchard was taken to Redington-Fairview General Hospital for treatment and was released. He was then taken to the Somerset County Jail.

Bucknam said it was not clear what Bouchard might have taken before his arrest.

