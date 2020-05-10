The Portland Press Herald and Central Maine Newspapers surveyed high schools across the state about whether spring sports coaches would receive stipends despite the canceled season. Ninety-eight schools responded.

School

Response

Ashland

No stipends will be paid.

Belfast

No stipends will be paid.

Biddeford

Coaches will receive 50 percent of their stipends based on their required offseason administration and activities.

Bonny Eagle

Varsity coaches will receive 33 percent of their stipend. Subvarsity coaches will receive 20 percent.

Boothbay

No stipends will be paid.

Brewer

All spring coaches will receive full stipend.

Brunswick

Varsity coaches will receive 50 percent of their stipends. Junior varsity coaches will receive 25 percent.

Buckfield

No stipends will be paid.

Calais

Coaches will receive 50 percent of their stipends.

Camden Hills

No stipends will be paid.

Cape Elizabeth

No decision yet.

Central

All spring coaches will receive full stipend.

Cheverus

All spring coaches will receive full stipend.

Cony

All spring coaches will receive full stipend.

Deer Isle-Stonington

High school coaches will receive 50 percent of their stipends.

Deering

High school and middle school coaches will receive 33 percent of their stipend.

Dexter

No stipends will be paid.

Dirigo

No stipends will be paid.

East Grand

No stipends will be paid.

Edward Little

Varsity coaches will receive 33 percent of their stipend, while junior varsity, assistants and middle school coaches will get 20 percent.

Ellsworth

No stipends will be paid.

Erskine Academy

No stipends will be paid.

Falmouth

No decision yet.

Forest Hills

No stipends will be paid.

Fort Fairfield

No stipends will be paid.

Fort Kent

No stipends will be paid.

Freeport

Varsity coaches will receive 33 percent of their stipends.

Gardiner

No stipends will be paid.

George Stevens Academy

All returning contract coaches will receive full stipend.

Gorham

Varsity coaches will be paid 80 percent; subvarsity coaches 50 percent, and middle school coaches 30 percent.

Gray-New Gloucester

Varsity head coaches will receive 33 percent of stipend; subvarsity and middle school 20 percent.

Greely

All spring coaches will receive full stipend.

Greenville

The district is planning to pay a percentage of the stipend for work coaches do outside of the season.

Hall-Dale

Coaches will receive 50 percent of their stipends as of now, but may change to full.

Hebron Academy

All coaches are also teachers.

Hermon

Any coach who has documented time preparing for the spring season will receive 33 percent of their stipend.

Jonesport-Beals

Paid full stipends to coaches and assistants who were already in the middle or beginning their season. Coaches for most spring sports that weren’t already started will not be paid.

Katahdin

No decision yet. The administration has recommended to the school board that spring coaches get their full stipend.

Kennebunk

All spring coaches will receive full stipend.

Kents Hill

All coaches are also teachers.

Lake Region

Coaches will receive between 20 and 33 percent of their stipend.

Lewiston

All spring coaches will receive full stipend.

Lincoln Academy

No stipends will be paid.

Lisbon

No stipends will be paid.

Madawaska

No spring sports.

Madison

All spring coaches will receive full stipend.

Maine School of Science and Math

No stipends will be paid.

Maranacook

No stipends will be paid.

Marshwood

All spring coaches will receive full stipend.

Massabesic

No decision yet.

Mattanawcook Academy

No stipends will be paid.

Medomak Valley

All returning spring coaches will receive full stipend.

Messalonskee

No stipends will be paid.

Monmouth Academy

Coaches will receive 50 percent of their stipends.

Morse

All spring coaches will receive full stipend.

Mountain Valley

No stipends will be paid.

Mt. Abram

No stipends will be paid.

Mt. Ararat

All spring coaches will receive full stipend.

Mt. Desert Island

All spring coaches will receive full stipend.

Mt. View

No stipends will be paid.

Narraguagus

No stipends will be paid.

Noble

Varsity coaches will receive 50 percent of their stipends.

Nokomis

High school coaches will receive 33 percent of their stipends.

Old Orchard Beach

Varsity coaches will receive $500 (8-10 percent of regular stipend), while subvarsity and middle school coaches will receive $250.

Old Town

High school coaches will receive 25 percent of their stipends.

Orono

All spring coaches and year-round coaches will receive full stipend.

Oxford Hills

No decision yet; partial compensation being considered.

Piscataquis

No stipends will be paid.

Poland

Varsity coaches will receive 30 percent of their stipend, junior varsity and assistant coaches 20 percent, and middle school coaches will not get a stipend.

Portland

High school and middle school coaches will receive 33 percent of their stipend.

Presque Isle

No stipends will be paid.

Rangeley

No decision yet.

Richmond

Coaches will receive 50 percent of their stipends.

Sacopee Valley

No decision yet.

Sanford

No decision yet.

Scarborough

Varsity head coaches will receive a portion of their stipends for their ongoing mentoring, supporting and advising of athletes.

Schenck

The plan is to pay high school coaches their full stipend for ongoing mentoring, supporting and advising of athletes.

Skowhegan

No decision yet.

South Portland

No decision yet. Multiple proposals range from tiered percentage to full pay.

Spruce Mountain

No stipends will be paid.

Stearns

All spring coaches will receive full stipend.

Telstar

No stipends will be paid.

Temple Academy

All coaches are volunteers.

Thornton Academy

All spring coaches will receive full stipend.

Traip Academy

All returning spring coaches will receive full stipend.

Valley

Coaches will receive 50 percent of their stipends.

Waterville

All spring coaches will receive full stipend.

Waynflete

All spring coaches will receive full stipend.

Wells

All spring coaches will receive full stipend.

Westbrook

No decision yet.

Windham

Coaches will be paid, but the amount has not been finalized.

Winslow

No stipends will be paid.

Winthrop

No stipends will be paid.

Wiscasset

No stipends will be paid.

Wisdom

No stipends will be paid.

Woodland

No stipends will be paid.

Yarmouth

Varsity head coaches will receive 33 percent; subvarsity and middle school coaches receive 20 percent

York

Coaches will receive 10 percent of their stipends for all levels at both the middle and high school.

UPDATE: This file was corrected on May 11 at 11:05 a.m. to show that Ellsworth will not paying stipends to coaches.

Augusta and Waterville news

Get news and events from your towns in your inbox every Friday.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Related Stories
Latest Articles