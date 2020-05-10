Looking at the COVID-19 health challenges facing workers in meat processing plants during this pandemic, it may be the time for us to pause, reconsider our eating patterns, and look at the impact of meat-based diets on our planet.

Our meat-based eating patterns account for one-fifth of global carbon emissions. Plant-rich diets reduce these emissions and tend to be healthier, leading to lower rates of chronic disease. UN data shared by Project Drawdown notes that healthy, plant-rich diets can be one of the most impactful solutions for our earth, potentially lessening carbon emissions 64.8-91.5 gigatons by 2050.

This would be a good time to try one or two meat-free days a week, or to explore going vegetarian or vegan.

As Zen master Thich Nhat Hanh has said, making the transition to a plant-based diet may be the most effective way an individual can stop climate change.

Marty Soule

Readfield

