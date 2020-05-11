The April 26 opinion piece, “Backing the front line,” by Greg Kesich of the Portland Press Herald, was an eye-opening tutorial on how intertwined we all are with the “essential” workers in our lives. The terms “domino effect” and “house of cards” well describe the circumstances we now find ourselves in.

Some of these essential workers are people we see: postal workers, cashiers, the folks who bring groceries and food pick-up orders to our waiting cars, and many more. But there are so many others that we don’t see. I would like to pay tribute to two of those people.

We relocated to Augusta last November. To our delight, we found the Kennebec Journal at our front door each morning and decided to subscribe. We enjoy your paper, and it has allowed us to become better acquainted with our new community.

We have never seen our carriers — Jim and Donna Keeler — but we think they are wonderful! This couple does not drive by and toss the paper out the window. No matter the weather — ice, snow, pouring rain — they get out of the car, come to the house, and quietly tuck the paper inside the handle of the storm door. (We think they come between 2 and 3 a.m.). As senior citizens, we are even more appreciative of this courtesy.

Last week, we opened the door to a dear surprise: Along with our paper we found a goody bag containing fresh fruit, granola bars, and the following note : “We can’t change what has happened, but we can care for each other. Take care and stay safe, and as always WE THANK YOU. Your KJ carriers — Donna & Jim Keeler.”

Every day, we hear the term “we’re in this together.” The Keelers don’t just talk the talk; they walk the walk. They are an asset to our community and valuable ambassadors for your newspaper.

And when it is safe, we hope to meet them!

Kathy Fox lives in Augusta.

