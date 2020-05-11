NORTH ANSON — Carrabec High School recently announced its graduates for the class of 2020, according to a news release from the high school.
Emily Marie Avery, Hunter Joseph Avery, Cassidy Ann Ayotte, Anthony Charles Berube, Isaac Wayne Boucher, Annika Rene Carey, Ashley Erin Cates, Summer Ann Cole, Jacob Ryan Copeland, Caitlin Marie Crawford and Shay Wynn Cyrway.
Also, Caroline Marie Decker, Dominic Anthony Falk, Olivia Jean Fortier, Joshua Trevor Foss, Paige Olivia-Ann Giroux, Olivia Inez Gonio, Ricky Elwood Gordon, Ariel Novella Guinn, Olivia Jean Hassell and David Arthur Houle.
Also, Madison Grace Jaros, Lemuel Porter Kimball, Dylan Dana Leach, Riley Virginia Maheu, Scott Edgar Mason, Mabel Elizabeth Mouland, Mary-Jenna Marie Oliver, Colby James Paquette, Kira Deanne Parent, Roy Allen Pierce and Jasmyne Rose Pray.
Also, Elijah Warren Jin Quimby, Abby Jerry Richardson, Damon Lewis Rogers, Cheyenne Mikaela Sirois, Jayme Alexys Stafford, Sydney Rosalind Steward, Cheyeanne Wenda-Sue Stubbs and Brandi Joline Thibodeau.
Also, Ebony Flame Walls, Dalton Trevor Way, Skye Hayden Welch, Jesiah Ethan Wilcox-Quimby and Cameron James Wooster.
