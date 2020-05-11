I was delighted to hear Chris Hamilton is running for state representative. I have known him and his wife Patti for many years through their work at MOFGA and the Common Ground fair. I also appreciated his volunteer efforts with me at the DownEast Country Dance Festival.
I was on staff at MOFGA a few years back when Chris was development director and was impressed how he was almost as comfortable in a tuxedo as wearing work gloves. That versatility paid off for MOFGA with a $5 million endowment for farmer education and nearly $20 million raised in total. It was the most successful capital campaign in the organization’s history.
I think of his work for LifeFlight of Maine whenever I hear the chopper fly over. Even in the middle of the night.
Having seen Chris’ dedication to working with others and getting the job done, I think he will represent us well.
Steve Plumb
Nobleboro
