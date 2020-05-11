Fort Williams Park in Cape Elizabeth reopened Monday, with restrictions, after being closed for more than a month because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Cape Elizabeth Community Services said the 90-acre oceanfront park, which features world-renowned Portland Head Light, will be open only to pedestrians and cyclists. Limited parking will be available at one of the park’s gates for people with physical limitations.

The town-owned park’s restrooms will remain closed, all dogs must be leashed, social distancing is required, groups of 10 or more people are prohibited, and playgrounds are closed.

Cape Elizabeth town councilors voted last month to close the park on April 1 as concerns grew about the town’s ability to control large gatherings during the pandemic. The park and lighthouse attract thousands of visitors each year.

Town councilors voted April 30 to reopen the park on May 11 after residents complained that being forced to walk or exercise on Shore Road, which runs past Fort Williams, made it impossible to social distance. Opening the park to foot traffic and bicycles would spread crowds out, some said.

