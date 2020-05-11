The Knights of Columbus Abenaki Council 334 will provide free community takeout meals between 3 and 6 p.m. Wednesday May 13. No contact pick-up will be held at the American Legion Post 205, 396 Eastern Ave., according to a news release from Joe Morelli.
Please remember and check in on your neighbors, friends, relatives and shut-ins when you are placing your order, so you can pick-up and deliver orders.
Walk-ins are welcome between 4 and 6 p.m.
To place an order, call 458-8537.
