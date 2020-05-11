Girls on the Run – Maine has made the difficult decision to turn its in-person 5K into a virtual event planned for Saturday, May 30, or Sunday, May 31. The GOTR Virtual 5K & Celebration, presented by Orangetheory Fitness, aims to celebrate every girl in its program and the unstoppable strength, resiliency and confidence they have to navigate even the toughest of situations, according to a news release from Girls on the Run — Maine, based in Westbrook.

Though the virtual GOTR 5K is not the same as the in-person Girls on the Run 5K experience, organizers hope members of the community will join them for this special event to demonstrate their support of a world where all girls can know and activate their limitless potential.

The virtual GOTR 5K is free and open to everyone. Donations of any amount to support its mission are appreciated. However, organizers recognize the effect that this pandemic is having on individuals, families and communities and understand if participants choose not to donate.

To participate, make a donation, or order a festive GOTR 5K shirt, interested participants should register at girlsontherunmaine.org/5K.

For more information, contact Emily Clark, executive director, at 747-5677, [email protected], visit girlsontherunmaine.org and like them on Facebook.

